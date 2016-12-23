Telangana

Annual celebration of Lakshmi Narasimha temple today

The annual celebration of Lakshmi Narasimha temple located in Pullur of Siddipet mandal would be held on Saturday.

According to priest K. Rangacharyulu, the celebration would be held during the Swathi Astral period, and as part of the same, Suprabhata seva and Navakalasha Abhishekam would be conducted.

Later, Sudarshana Narasimha Yagam would also be held.

Cashless transactions

Lok Sabha member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy visited Siddipet and interacted with the people in several wards on Friday.

He explained the process of using mobile phones when dealing with cashless transactions. Several youth showed interest in learning the process of sending money using mobile phones and swiping machines.

