American woman to adopt HIV infected baby

‘The heart has its reasons which reason knows nothing of,’ said French mathematician-philosopher Blaise Pascal. He was, perhaps, talking about Caroline Seeberger, an American citizen, who is in Adilabad town to adopt an orphan baby infected with HIV.

The Denver-based architect-engineer is keen on adopting the baby who needs special care. “My sister back home is a special needs person and I have enough room in my heart for such children,” she said, explaining why she wants to do so.

Ms. Seeberger and her Swiss mother Annette came to Adilabad on December 4 to explore legal options to formalise the process of adoption of the 14-month-old baby girl, who was abandoned when she was just seven days old near the Rolmamda toll plaza. The baby is currently being taken care of at the State-run Shishu Vihar, a home for orphans.

“In April, I came to know about this sweet little baby through my adoption agency in the U.S., which in turn was informed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority in India,” Ms. Seeberger said. “I jumped at the prospect of adopting a baby girl from here as I love India!”

The baby has been practically living with the American since her arrival. “It has helped me start bonding with her and give her all the love and care she needs.”

The determination to adopt the girl had Ms. Seeberger learn how to cook vegetarian food back home. “Vegetarian food will bridge the dietary needs of the baby,” she said, speaking about how the girl would adjust to the food in Denver.

With regards to adjusting to the cold climate in Denver, Ms. Seeberger hoped that the sunshine there would compensate for low temperatures.

The Denver-based architect asserted that bringing up the child who needs special care would not be a problem. “I have many friends who have adopted children from Ethiopia and China, and we discuss every aspect associated with the upbringing of these children,” she said.