Agricultural College inaugurated in Warangal

More opportunities: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari and Agriculture Minister P Srinivas Reddy inaugurating the agricultural college in Warangal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: m_murali

more-in

Rs 50 crore to be sanctioned in two phases for construction of buildings, laboratories, says Minister

WARANGAL: A new agricultural college was inaugurated in the Warangal Urban District here on Thursday.

The college was established in Warangal Urban district as part of the promise made by the ruling party to make Warangal an education hub, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said after inaugurating the college.

He requested Agricultural Minister P Srinivas Reddy to sanction Rs 50 crore for construction of new buildings for the college which began functioning from out of the Agricultural Research Centre on the Mulugu Road.

The Government has planned to construct the new college premises on a 10 acre campus adjacent to the Centre.

The state government has sanctioned a Veterinary College, Tribal University and a branch of Hyderabad Public School to Warangal Urban District, the Deputy CM said.

Agriclture Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the State Government would sanction Rs 50 crore to new agricultural college in two phases. At present there were five degree and three post graduate agricultural college in Telangana state and the Government has allocated Rs 93 crore in 2016-2017 Budget for buildings and laboratories at these colleges, he added.

Farming pays off

Farming is not a difficult vocation as perceived by many and if it is properly planned it could be lucrative, he explained. Pointing out that there were a number of success stories in the farm sector the Agriculture Minister urged the farmers to learn from them.

The Agricultural College at Warangal would have full fledged buildings and laboratories in two years, Vice Chancellor of Jayashankar Agricultural University V Praveen Rao said. He requested the public representatives to liberally donate from their development funds for the college.

Warangal Rural District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and other officials were present.