Afreen’s family demands inquiry into mysterious death

Demanding an inquiry into the suspicious death of one Afreen, her family members submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday. They informed the SP that Afreen was sent to put mehendi at the house of one Patti Bhaskar, and instead of sending her back safely, the family was informed that she died after falling from a motorcycle. They asked the police to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Constable killed in accident

Traffic Constable Mohd. Khadir, 35, was killed in a road accident at Pothireddypally crossroads on Thursday night. According to the police, a container coming from Zaaheerabad hit the Constable, who was on duty, resulting in his death. Sangareddy (rural) police registered a case and investigating.