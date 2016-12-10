Adivasis for booking of cases against forest officials

PROTEST: Adivasi farmers asking the heavy machine operator to quit the place at Rumankhasa in Adilabad district on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. HARPAL SINGH;S. HARPAL SINGH - S_ HARPAL SINGH

Agitated Gond Adivasi farmers of Gadiguda mandal in Adilabad district on Friday demanded booking of cases against Forest Department officers who damaged their standing crop by digging trenches around their fields.

They also demanded compensation for the crop so damaged. During a protest staged near the fields at Rumankhasa village, the farmers forced an excavator machine to abandon work on digging trenches. The Forest Department had deployed the heavy machine to dig trenches around the fields to reclaim lands which it claimed to be forest lands.

The trench digging was on for the past 20 days in the area. “We are trying to reclaim about 500 hectares of forest land, some of which is encroached upon,” Adilabad District Forest Officer Sivala Rambabu said about the exercise.

About four days ago, trenches were dug in the fields of Adivasi farmers from Rumankhasa and Builikhasa which resulted in damage to cotton crop. The Adivasis have cried foul saying the Forest officials entered their fields which have pattas issued by the Revenue authorities.

About 100 farmers from these villages will be affected if the Forest Department goes ahead in reclaiming the 29 hectares spread over the limits of Rumankhasa, Builikhasa, Lokari (B), Lokari (K), Khadki Kolamguda, Sawri and Jhari.

The DFO, however, assured them of a joint survey by Revenue and Forest officials to be taken up on Saturday before proceeding with reclamation work.

Meanwhile, leaders of Adivasi organisations were planning to stage an agitation soon on the issue.

The protest was followed with a meeting attended by Adivasi Aikya Vedika State president Sidam Shambhu, Adivasi Sanghala Joint Action Committee chairman Kanaka Yadav Rao, State vice-president of Grameena Pedala Sangham Nethavath Ramdas and others.