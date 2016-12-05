A silver lining

Self-restrictions: The queues outside banks and ATMs in Karimnagar continue to be long. | Photo Credit: jA ;THAKUR AJAY PAL SINGH

Following cash crunch, people have started spending judiciously, resulting in increased savings!

The demonetisation of high value currency notes and the subsequent restrictions imposed on the withdrawal of cash from banks and ATMs have come as a blessing in disguise, as denizens have started saving money by reducing unnecessary expenses.

With the shortage of change for Rs. 2,000 notes, people have started using the available cash judiciously. This, in turn, has led to savings of up to Rs. 10,000 a month.

Families who preferred to go dine at restaurants and other eateries during the weekends have stopped doing so owing to financial restrictions. In fact, the number of movie goers has also come down drastically in the district.

Usually during the marriage season, the markets would be busy with customers. This marriage season, however, it is the other way round, as people have stopped purchasing items.

“We are forced to remain indoors following the cash crunch. We are spending only if necessary and have stopped making huge purchases as we do not want to stand in serpentine queues in front of banks and ATMs for cash,” said Veera Chary, a government teacher.

Venkat Swamy, a lecturer, said, “We have postponed our vacation due to the cash crunch. Instead of going out, we have started spending time at home with our families.”

“My wife is happy following the demonetisation, as I have stopped going out in the evenings,” he quipped.

A hotelier said business has fallen drastically. “During the marriage season, we used to do brisk business. Now, the customers are planning their wedding well in advance and have stopped visiting hotels to avoid unnecessary expenditure,” he added.