A prolonged struggle that bore fruit

The Cabinet’s decision to bring an Act within the spirit of Land Acquisition Act of 2013 had its genesis in an incident at this village on May 14. That was the day when 12 women in Etigaddakishtapur fell unconscious after their blood pressure shot up on coming to know that their lands would get submerged under the proposed Mallannasagar reservoir.

On knowing this, Siddipet RDO Muthyam Reddy arrived in the village, only to be cornered by the villagers. The youth from the village had to protect him, literally. They villagers initiated an agitation demanding implementation of ‘The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act -2013,’ which was circumvented by the State government in the form of G.O. 123 by offering one-time settlement of Rs. 5.85 lakh per acre which was later increased to Rs. 6 lakh. The offer encompassed all types of claims and the seller had no right to approach any court after selling the land to the government.

Mallannasagar is part of the larger Kaleswaram project envisaged by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The reservoir would spread in two mandals – Toguta and Kondapaka – with storing capacity of 50 tmc ft water to cater to the irrigation needs of several districts. Though the agitation at Etigaddakishtapur caught national and international attention, it died a natural death within a span of two months. Some villagers, including the agitators, surrendered to pressures and agreed to sell their land.

However, Vemulaghat villagers proved to be of sterner stuff and continued their fight.

The 50th day of agitation led to violent incidents at the village, police canning of the agitators and registering cases. Some of the residents from Erravalli and Vemulaghat even approached the High Court seeking implementation of Land Acquisition Act and the Court directed the government to acquire lands under the Act from those who approached them. It was almost after six months of unabated agitation that the villagers could attain their goal.

Several issues over Mallannasagar forced the government to look for alternatives as similar agitations mushroomed elsewhere and finally it was decided in the Cabinet meeting held on Saturday to bring an Act within the spirit of LA Act - 2013.