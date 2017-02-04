A one-stop shop for students eyeing foreign education

more-in

In a highly competitive world, the path to one’s dream is as important as the dream itself, but students aiming to pursue education abroad unfortunately fail to recognise it. This results in they landing up in mediocre institutions and that is as good as the end of the dream. Students are forced to compromise on this often owing to ignorance and more due to lack of professional guidance.

The website www.applywiz.com, started by US-educated Indian techies and trainers, perhaps is an answer to such impediments that every student invariably faces on the way to finding his/her dream destination. It picks up students right from the first point and carefully guides them till they find the best institution that suits their needs, interests, abilities and aspirations.

“Information is abundant on the web, but what divides the best and the mediocre is how one culls out the best from the enormous information,” says one of the promoters, Narsi Reddy Gayam, an alumnus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. “With over 3,000 universities across the globe trying to grab students’ attention, it is all the more important to be cautious.”

“The objective is to bring transparent information. Applywiz provides complete information like GRE, GMAT and other test scores required for specific universities, application deadlines, tuition costs, financial aid, funding opportunities, ranking and genuineness of the universities in a snapshot,” says Vijay Thupally, an alumnus of University of South Alabama, and an IT professional in California. An important element of this website is the college search tool where a student can search with his/her GRE, GMAT score and get the complete list of all the colleges in which they have the probability of getting accepted. Students can also search with all or any of the parameters like application deadlines, country, state, programmes of study, tuition fee and the like.

Video chat facility soon

The website has the facility to directly get in touch with the concerned university officials or other students with similar interests. Promoters also plan to introduce a video chat facility through which a student can discuss issues personally with the university officials.

Mr. Vijay Thupally says they have kept in mind to provide preparation material for tests like GRE, GMAT, SAT, IELTS and TOEFL. “We will also provide assistance to students in preparing required Essays and Statement of Purpose documents which, however, be paid offerings,” he says.