Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that as many 80 lakh fish seeds would be released into the Singoor project. Another five lakh fish into Pocharam and three lakh fish into Haldi would also be released. The government has decided to spend about Rs. 40 crore for the purpose, he said.

As part of the plan, Mr. Rao released 10,000 fish seeds into the reservoir on Wednesday.

Mr. Rao visited the Singoor project and examined the situation.

Speaking to reporters, he said that for the first time in the history of the project 1.55 lakh cusecs water was released. About 1.38 lakh cusecs was released during 1998 and 1999.

“The reservoir had received 60 tmcft water, of which 29 tmcft was stored and 31 tmcft was released. This was more than the storage capacity of the reservoir,” he said.

