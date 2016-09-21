About 700 students are expected to participate in INSPIRE district-level exhibitions and competitions from Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) is a national programme implemented by the Ministry of Science and Technology for attracting talent among students to study science and pursue career with research.

Warangal District Educational Officer P. Rajeev said the district-level exhibitions and project competitions (DLEPC) would be held at two places.

In these competitions which would begin on September 22, students from Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts and INSPIRE awardees of 2015-2016 can display their models.

The exhibition of Mahabubabad Education Division of Warangal and Khamamam district awardees would be held at Telangana State Model School, Mahabubabad, from September 22 to 24.

For Mulugu, Jangaon, Warangal education divisions of Warangal district and Nalgonda district awardees, the competitions would be held at Telangana State Model School, Station Ghanpur, near Nemaligonda- Jafarghad Road from September 25 to 27.

“Through INSPIRE, we reach millions of students in thousands of schools every year. Prospective young scientists at the district-level INSPIRE exhibition attempt to find creative scientific solutions for contemporary issues,” said District Science Officer Ch. Keshawarao.

Deputy Education Officer, Mahabubabad, and DLEPC-I Mahabubabad convener T. Ravinder said, “Around 330 projects made by students will be on display during the event and they will compete at the district-level science exhibition”.

Science communicator and INSPIRE district resource group teacher V. Gurunadha Rao said each DLEPC exhibition would provide a perfect platform for the schoolchildren from various parts of the district to showcase their skills and scientific knowledge.

The projects would be judged on the basis of originality, creativity, innovation, utility and use of scientific methods.

For further details, contact resource persons V. Gurunadha Rao, T. Srinadh, K. Sanndeep, K. Ramaiah, B. Ramesh and District Science Officer Ch. Keshawarao.