7 staff of Warangal jail suspended

more-in

WARANGAL URBAN: Seven jail staff of Warangal Central Prison were placed under suspension following the recent escape from the jail by two inmates.

The State Jails Department has ordered an inquiry into how two prisoners, Sainik Singh and Rajesh Yadav, escaped from the Warangal central prison by scaling the 21 feet high boundary wall using bedsheets on November 12. Jails DG Vinay Kumar Singh, on Friday, issued orders suspending Deputy Superintendent G.M. Srinivas, Jailer Narasimhaswamy, Deputy Jailer Subash, head warders Ramulu and Muralidhar Rao, Warders Srinivas and Santhosh from duties.

It may be recalled that Prison Superintendent K. Newton was transferred to Hyderabad immediately after the incident.