Five engineering students drowned in Dharmasagar tank on the outskirts of Kazipet here on Saturday.

They were identified as P. Sravya Reddy (19), Pollineni Vinuthna (18), Karne Siva Sai (19), P. Sivasai Krishna (20) Srinidhi (19) studying third year CSE in Vagdevi Engineering College at Bollikunta.

According to reports, they decided to go for a picnic at the scenic Dharmasagar tank as the college had declared holiday on account of Telangana Liberation Day.All the five students died instantly when they entered the tank for a swim. On information, the local police rushed to spot and could retrieve the body of Sravya. They pressed into service the local fishermen to locate and retrieve the bodies of other students.

Two children drown

Staff Reporter adds: Two children drowned in water collected in a construction pit at Christian Colony in Allipur village near Zaheerabad and the incident came to light on Saturday. According to sources, Ansari (5) and Ishan (6) went missing two days ago and were untraceable. On Saturday their bodies were found in the pit that was dug for the construction of a house. It is suspected that both of them drowned while playing.