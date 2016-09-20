Getting their due:Students of Zilla Parishad High School in Pothireddypally, who received the BPL certificate.— PHOTO: Mohd Arif

They will now be eligible to get a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,000 for a period of three years

For the first time, as many as 39 eligible students studying in Zilla Parishad High School in Pothireddypalle were issued below poverty line (BPL) certificates.

They will now be eligible to get a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,000 for a period of three years under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) being run by the Central Government.

One such student is S. Bhargavi, who is stydung in class 10. Her mother, Hemalatha, migrated to the district headquarters from a village nearby to make ends meet. Bhargavi’s father, Srinvasachary, died in 2003.

Before being issued the certificate, the officials conducted an inquiry to assess her family’s financial conditions.

“Bhargavi’s family is one of the poorest, and they do not own any assets. The girl is staying with her mother and can continue her higher education if sponsored,” read a report submitted by the officials of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare to the Revenue Department. Based on such reports, the Mandal Revenue Officer issued the BPL certificates.

“We are recommending the names of such students for sponsorship, and hopeful that they will get the funding. This will help many of them complete their Intermediate education,” said Ratnam, District Child Protection Officer.

For the first time, children were identified under the BPL category and were issued the certificates. This will help them further in getting government schemes, Justice Kanakadurga told The Hindu .

“We are trying to identify as many as 3,000 children in the district under the BPL category. Efforts may be put in place to extend the sponsorship programme if required,” said M.S. Chandra, director, Childline, who is part of the team to identify such children.

We are trying to identify as many as 3,000 children in Medak district under the BPL category.

M.S. Chandra,director, Childline