As many as 29 cases of dengue have been reported from Allapadu village in Bonakal mandal on Tuesday, prompting the district medical authorities to depute teams to the village to treat patients affected by the vector-borne disease.

Of the 38 blood samples collected from fever patients in the village, as many as 29 samples tested positive for dengue on Tuesday, sources said. The personnel of the malaria control wing found the larvae of dengue-causing aedes aegypti in several water vessels and other places in Allapadu. The team launched an extensive anti-larvae operation in the village. Five suspected cases of dengue have been reported from Mallaram village in Thallada mandal on Tuesday. The district has recorded more than 100 dengue positive cases so far this year as against 439 last year.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the TDP Polit Bureau member and former MP Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the State government should initiate urgent steps to contain the vector-borne diseases and provide prompt treatment to the patients suffering from dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases in both tribal and plain areas of the district.