The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has rendered legal aid to as many as 26 mentally ill persons paving the way for their admission to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda in Hyderabad for undergoing treatment as inpatients and proper rehabilitation.

Thanks to the intervention of the DLSA, the magistrates issued reception orders for admission of a total of 26 mentally ill persons to the State-run IMH in Hyderabad.

Based on the certification of mental illness by the authorised medical officers as per the provisions of the relevant Acts the magistrates issued the orders during the day-long proceedings held at the Nyaya Seva Sadan here on Saturday, sources said.

In-charge Principal District and Sessions Judge, Khammam, Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, who is also chairman of the DLSA, appreciated the initiative of the DLSA in rendering prompt legal aid to the mentally ill persons, as they cannot seek legal redress by themselves.

Social worker Annam Srinivasa Rao, who rescued several mentally ill persons wandering on the roads in Khammam and elsewhere in the district, was also present during the day-long proceedings.