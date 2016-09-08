BETTER CONNECTIVITY: Transport Minister P. Mahendar Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari flagging off a Metro Express bus at J.N.S in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. Photo: M. Murali

The State government is not thinking of privatising TSRTC despite losses, says Kadiam Srihari

Transport Minister P. Mahender Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari inaugurated 24 buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) at a function here on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy said the State government would allot some more buses to the TSRTC Warangal region based on requirement. As many as 24 Metro Express buses worth Rs. 9.12 crore have been allotted to Warangal region.

“Though the RTC is incurring losses by running the buses to villages, the government is committed to public service,” he said, adding that the State government is taking all steps for improvement of facilities in bus stations and bus depots.

Thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the Transport Minister for allotting JNNURM buses, Mr. Srihari urged them to introduce mini-buses to the villages to avoid losses.

He clarified that the State government was not thinking of privatising the corporation despite losses. The government gave good fitment hike to the workers. The employees should work responsibly and earn a good name for the corporation.

According to the RTC officials, the newly-introduced buses would run between Warangal and Kazipet in two routes. Zilla Parishad chairperson G. Padma, Mayor N. Narender, and TSRTC regional manager Thota Surya Kiran, among others, attended the programme.