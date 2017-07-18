More rain expected in Telangana

Two-wheeler riders manoeuvring their way through a sheet of water in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Denizens can expect more heavy rain over the two days as the monsoon has been strengthened by a low-pressure weather system over Bay of Bengal.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are being covered by the ongoing spell of rain, being attributed to the weather system which is just off the coast of Odisha and AP. The system was expected to provide moderate rainfall for the next four days but the India Meteorological Department warned of heavy spells over the next two days.

“After the present system, there will be some reduction in rainfall but it will still remain above normal for this time of the year,” said Director-in-Charge for IMD Hyderabad, Y.K. Reddy.

On Monday, several areas in the city received moderate rainfall exceeding 1.5 cm, which caused water-logging in low-lying areas along many stretches in the the city.

Knee-high water caused traffic to come to a standstill on arterial stretches of Secunderabad including R.P. Road and M.G. Road. As the main roads proved difficult for commute, traffic began winding its way through narrow lanes of Ranigunj and other connecting areas, which only escalated the problem. Water-logging was reported from Santoshnagar, Jahanuma, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Chandanagar, and Erragadda, among other areas. Staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation swung into action and initiated efforts to drain out the water.

Aiding the emergency teams on ground were the civic officials who identified potholes and water stagnation points using 48 CCTV cameras controlled by the police department.

Lack of street illumination also posed a challenge to road users.

Hussainsagar was brimming with water as the water level almost rose to full tank level (FTL). Water levels in lakes and ponds in the city and on outskirts rose because of the rain.

In the State, Khammam received the maximum rainfall. Madhira mandal in the district recorded 8.3 cm rainfall till 8.30 p.m.