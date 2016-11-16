The Karimnagar Police Commissionerate has decided to install 10,000 CCTV cameras in all the 16 mandals of Karimnagar dist. to check crime, said Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy. Participating in an awareness programme organised by Choppadandi police on the importance of CCTV cameras and the role of society here on Tuesday, the Commissioner said that CCTVs have become essential in policing. On the occasion, local philanthropists donated Rs. 5.69 lakh for the purchase and installation of CCTV cameras in Choppadandi town. - Special Correspondent
Updated: November 16, 2016 05:38 IST
10,000 CCTV cameras to be installed
