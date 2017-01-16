Telangana

₹5-lakh ex-gratia to victim’s family

more-in

Indrakaran Reddy visits family of Jogu Sathvik, who was killed in an accident by the Minister’s protocol vehicle

Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of 15-year-old Jogu Sathvik, who was killed in an accident with the Minister’s protocol vehicle the previous day.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the bereaved family soon after coming to Nirmal from Hyderabad, also announced a housing plot and employment to an eligible kin.

The teenager, an SSC student at a local private school, was killed when the protocol vehicle of the Minister rammed into a two-wheeler on Khanapur road on Saturday. According to the police, the driver, P. Raju of Warangal, was headed towards a petrol pump to refuel the vehicle.

The victim died at a hospital in Nizamabad after being given preliminary treatment at Nirmal. The driver was booked for rash and negligent driving causing death of a person, said Nirmal Circle Inspector L. Jeevan Reddy.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
police
crime
death
road accident
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2017 6:05:00 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/%E2%82%B95-lakh-ex-gratia-to-victim%E2%80%99s-family/article17041037.ece

© The Hindu