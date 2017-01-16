₹5-lakh ex-gratia to victim’s family

Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of 15-year-old Jogu Sathvik, who was killed in an accident with the Minister’s protocol vehicle the previous day.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the bereaved family soon after coming to Nirmal from Hyderabad, also announced a housing plot and employment to an eligible kin.

The teenager, an SSC student at a local private school, was killed when the protocol vehicle of the Minister rammed into a two-wheeler on Khanapur road on Saturday. According to the police, the driver, P. Raju of Warangal, was headed towards a petrol pump to refuel the vehicle.

The victim died at a hospital in Nizamabad after being given preliminary treatment at Nirmal. The driver was booked for rash and negligent driving causing death of a person, said Nirmal Circle Inspector L. Jeevan Reddy.