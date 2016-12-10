‘Telangana will be indebted to Sonia for granting statehood’

more-in

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the people of Telangana would remain indebted to Sonia Gandhi for her historic decision on Telangana, first announced on her birthday in 2009.

He said Telangana would not have been a reality without Sonia Gandhi and she took the decision despite being aware of the political consequences the party has to face and this was done to keep the promise she made to Telangana people.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the “Krithagnatha Dinotsavam” (Thanks Giving Day) organised by the TPCC as a part of the 70th birthday celebrations of Sonia Gandhi at the Gandhi Bhavan here. A blood donation camp was also organised by the Youth Congress on the occasion.

The celebrations began with the cutting of cake in the programme attended by TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior leaders S. Jaipal Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former Ministers Danam Nagender, Marri Sashidhar Reddy and TPCC general secretaries Banda Karthika Reddy and Vinod Reddy among others.

‘No promises fulfilled’

The TPCC president also lashed out at the TRS Government stating that not a single promise made during 2014 elections was fulfilled. Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of cheating people, he said it is the most corrupt regime.

Blood donation

The birthday celebrations were also organised in all the districts of Telangana where party workers conducted blood donation and health-check up camps and also distributed food, fruits and clothes among the poor.