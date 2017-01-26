‘Telangana super thermal power station moving as per schedule’

NTPC Ramagundam executive director D.K. Dubey said the progress of the first phase of the 1,600 megawatts (2x800) Telangana super thermal power station was moving as per schedule after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the same last year.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag as part of Republic Day celebration at MG stadium in the Ramagundam township, Mr. Dubey highlighted the history and contribution of the NTPC to the nation. He also threw light on the success of the Ramagundam super thermal power station with special emphasis on the performance of the plant, environmental initiatives, and corporate social responsibility programmes.

On the occasion, Mr. Dubey, along with other dignitaries, presented appreciation letters to 71 employees for their excellent performance, as well four senior officials for their role as external assessors.

The cultural programme by children from various schools of the residential colony was a treat to watch. The colourful programme was attended by residents of the township and nearby villagers in large numbers.