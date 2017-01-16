Telangana

‘Tax waiver for Gautamiputra Satakarni not helpful’

more-in

Karimnagar Consumers Council members N. Srinivas, Kola Ramachandra Reddy, Syed Muzaffar, and R. Chandraprabhakar sought to know what the use of exempting entertainment tax for the film Gautamiputra Satakarni was when the prices of tickets to watch it were not reduced by the management of the theatres screening the film.

In a press note here on Sunday, the members said that while the intention of the State government was to encourage people to watch the film, the cinema hall owners have not reduced the price of tickets and were cheating people in the process.

They urged the concerned authorities to take appropriate action and ensure that the ticket rates were reduced as per the exemption of entertainment tax.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
cinema industry
taxes and duties
Telugu cinema
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2017 6:05:12 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/%E2%80%98Tax-waiver-for-Gautamiputra-Satakarni-not-helpful%E2%80%99/article17040891.ece

© The Hindu