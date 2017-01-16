‘Tax waiver for Gautamiputra Satakarni not helpful’

Karimnagar Consumers Council members N. Srinivas, Kola Ramachandra Reddy, Syed Muzaffar, and R. Chandraprabhakar sought to know what the use of exempting entertainment tax for the film Gautamiputra Satakarni was when the prices of tickets to watch it were not reduced by the management of the theatres screening the film.

In a press note here on Sunday, the members said that while the intention of the State government was to encourage people to watch the film, the cinema hall owners have not reduced the price of tickets and were cheating people in the process.

They urged the concerned authorities to take appropriate action and ensure that the ticket rates were reduced as per the exemption of entertainment tax.