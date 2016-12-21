‘Regular monitoring of Mission Kakatiya tanks did wonders’

more-in

Assuring greater vigilance and enforcement measures over the implementation of Mission Kakatiya programme for revival of over 46,000 tanks, Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that an online mechanism was already in place to ensure transparency and act against complaints.

Replying to a short discussion on Mission Kakatiya in the Legislative Council here on Tuesday, the Irrigation Minister said that the online mechanism ensured transparency right from payment of bills to complaints related to quality of work and encroachments.

Of 337 complaints received, action was taken in 140 complaints. Some engineers were suspended for compromising on quality of work and the government was quick to follow up on newspaper reports and public complaints, he said.

But he told the House that majority of the engineers put in hard work for the Mission Kakatiya and their work burden increased by 20 times as the government took up revival of about 9,000 tanks every year.

For better monitoring of tanks, with the help of NRSA, geo-tagging of 37,000 tanks had been done so far and a click would give all details about the tank, its extent, ayacut and encroachments if any, he said.

Urban tanks

Responding to suggestions from the ruling and opposition members- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, K.Rajagopal Reddy, N.Ramachandra Rao, Syed Razvi, Naradasu Lakshman Rao and others, he said serious steps would be taken to protect 169 urban lakes in twin cities which were becoming cess pools and those in other districts.

“Mission Kakatiya is a long and lasting programme for rejuvenating ancient minor irrigation system of Telangana with people’s participation,” he said. The programme won appreciation from several quarters and Niti Ayog recommended sanction of Rs.5,000 crore to the scheme, he said.

In the first phase, launched in March 2015, he said 8,165 tanks were taken up with Rs.2,595 crore and work was nearing completion in 8,059 tanks. In the second phase, 8,806 tanks and 1,536 tank works completed and rest would be completed by June 2017.

The phase three would commence from January 2017 and would focus on repairs to feeder channels that bring water to tanks along with repair of breached tanks and construction of new tanks where ever possible.

35,000 tanks got filled

Sharing the benefits of tank revival coupled with good rains in September, Mr. Harish Rao said about 35,000 tanks were filled up and the tanks were expected to cater to 7.5 lakh acres ayacut, highest ever in the last 10 years.

About five lakh acres of ayacut was stabilised.

The groundwater table increased across the State on an average of 8.42 metres, highest of 15.17 metres in Medak district.

As farmers filled their fields with silt removed from tanks, use of fertilizer and pesticides came down and crop yield improved, he said.