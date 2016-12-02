‘Red Ribbon’ human chain formed in Khammam

VISUAL MESSAGE: NCC Cadets forming a ‘Red Ribbon’ human chain on the occasion of World AIDS Day at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

National Cadet Corps cadets from various educational institutions in the town formed a massive human chain in the shape of ‘Red Ribbon’ symbol at the Sardar Patel Stadium here on Thursday to mark the World AIDS Day.

Earlier, scores of NCC cadets took out a rally from the Pavilion Grounds to the stadium spreading awareness about prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The awareness campaign was organised under the supervision of 11 Telangana NCC Battalion Commanding Officer V.M. Swamy of Khammam. Subedar Manohar, John Milton and others were present.

The NSS wing of the town-based SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College organised a meeting as part of HIV/AIDS awareness campaign.

College principal U. Veerabhadraiah, NSS district programme officer Jagadeeshwar Rao and others spoke.

Cultural campaigns featuring folk art programmes on AIDS awareness marked the World AIDS Day in Kothagudem, the district headquarters town of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao flagged off an AIDS awareness rally in the coal town on the occasion.