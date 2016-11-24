‘Dearth of police officers not a major problem’

Coming from a rural background, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Nerellapally Swetha feels working in smaller districts is a great experience. It paves the way to learn new things and one can get to know the problems people face.

From the 2012 batch of the Indian Police Service, her first appointment as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in CB-CID in Andhra Pradesh she achieved a rare record of investigating the case against multi-billion company Amway. She left a lucrative job in Cognizant to become an IPS officer.

Ms. Swetha was the ASP in Chintoor of East Godavari before being transferred to Telangana and appointed as SP here.

In an interview to The Hindu, the SP spoke about how she plans to tackle the problems that the district faces.

Excerpts...

How do you feel about being appointed as the police chief in a smaller district?

It is an honour as it is going to be a good learning experience. It is an opportunity to focus my attention on maintaining law and order. People have high expectations in Telangana and I will try to fulfil them as far as effective policing is concerned.

Corruption has become ubiquitous, and it is said to be high in the police force. How do you intend to tackle the problem?

I want to always be accessible to the people. I believe accessibility of a higher police officer to listen to the woes of the public would be a major deterrent to corruption. I have also launched a feedback survey from the complainants on the progress of their grievances. Both of these should help control corruption.

Do you have any specific plan to avert road accidents, which are on the rise?

Accident response teams formed with MVIs, SHOs, and engineers are functioning everywhere. They visit the site as soon as an accident is reported and give a detailed report. Based on the same, we are taking measures to avoid mishaps. I am also reviewing previous cases from time to time.

Following up is important. We have a WhatsApp group which includes road contractors. I am coordinating with the group on the subject.

In Kamareddy district, there is a menace of inter-State property offender gangs. How do you plan on reining them in?

The district has an inter-State border with Karnataka and Maharashtra. We are closely monitoring the movement at the borders and strengthening the patrolling there. We are also collecting data of previous offenders. Special teams have been formed to keep a tab at railway stations and bus stations.

Traffic has become a problem in the town. What is your plan to regulate it?

True, traffic is chaotic in the town. I have discussed the problem with municipal authorities as well. Regulating traffic is difficult during school hours. Three traffic islands were sanctioned and another three are in the pipeline. As many as 60 closed circuit cameras have been installed and another 70 will be put up soon.

How do you plan to overcome the problem of dearth of police staff?

I don’t feel dearth of police officers is a major problem, as thanks to the use of technology the system has become more efficient and effective. We can optimally utilise the services of minimum staff. For this, we have to improve the skills of the staff.