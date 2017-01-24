‘Cong. got LPG plant at Kamalapur’

Congress senior leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said he was instrumental in getting LPG bottling plant in Kamalapur.

However, TRS MP B. Vinod Kumar was claiming credit for it which is unfortunate, he said. The former MP said he was ready for an open debate on the development work done by the Congress and TRS.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Mr. Prabhakar said that due to his untiring efforts and continued pursuance, the UPA Government agreed to set up the LPG plant in Kamalapur in 2012 and a land to an extent of 50 acres was also set aside for the project.

“For two long years I pursued it with Petroleum Ministry. Four times I went to the HPCL office in Mumbai and after several meetings I could get the plant to Kamalapur,” he observed.

Now after so many years, the TRS MP claims that it was due to his effort that the plant had materialised which is misleading, he opined. “The TRS MP had stooped to such a level that he is making false claims on an effort made by another person. He should not forget that this LPG plant was mentioned in my party’s 2014 poll manifesto. Tomorrow you will claim all the things done by me and the Congress government in the district as yours,” he said.

Lashing out at the TRS Government, the Congress leader alleged that the Government had failed to fulfil promises made to the people of the State.