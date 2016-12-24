‘Chief Minister dashed the hopes of NSF employees’

Former Minister P. Sudharshan Reddy charged the TRS government of showing “step-motherly” attitude towards Nizamabad district by neglecting irrigation projects, the Government Medical College, and the Nizam Sugar Factory.

With Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao openly declaring on the floor of the Assembly that reopening the NSF at Bodhan would not be possible, he dashed the hopes of scores of farmers, coolies, and its employees. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leadership has forgotten its promise of reopening the factory within 100 days of it coming to power, Mr. Reddy said.

The senior Congress leader was speaking to the media in Navipet mandal on Friday after observing the progress in the execution of works of Pranahitha-Chevella package-20. He said the government stopped releasing money to the package resulting in work coming to a grinding halt.

Had the government released another Rs. 300 crore to the package, it would have been completed, Mr. Reddy said, adding that the work got delayed for a year following the proposal to re-engineer the project design.

The ruling party leaders from the district did not show interest in ensuring the sanction of required funds for the completion of the project.

Mr. Reddy, who held the Medical Education and Major Irrigation portfolios during the Congress rule, said the Government Medical College in Nizamabad lost the Medical Council of India (MCI) recognition for its 100 MBBS seats as the present regime failed to provide infrastructure and appoint academicians.

“During my tenure, I made tireless efforts to get funds sanctioned to the college and construct a beautiful building. I also took special care of the infrastructure and appointment of faculty. However, the present TRS government did not make any effort to retain them and also upgrade the facilities,” he said.