‘CBCS holds key for future generations’

B. Rajashekhar, dean of management sciences, University of Hyderabad, said the choice based credit system (CBCS) holds the key for future generations of the country.

Speaking at the two-day national seminar on CBCS at the Government Degree College in the district headquarters on Thursday where he was also the chief guest, Prof. Rajashekhar said, “By 2020, India would have 161 million skilled workers, where as the U.S.A. would need 17 million skilled workforce. What we need to do is equip our students with the desired skills.”

Seminar organising secretary Gopala Sudarshanam said seven technical sessions were conducted and 89 research papers were presented at the UGC-sponsored event. Some students also participated and presented papers.

The valedictory session was presided by chairman and principal of Goverment Degree College A. Srinivas Reddy.