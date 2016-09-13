The objective, multiple-choice test will be held in 22 cities in 11 subjects

The second edition of the national competition for teachers will be held on December 3. The test is being organised by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) in association with The Hindu as the title sponsor and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation as the primary partner.

The CENTA Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad or TPO, an objective, multiple-choice test, will be held in 22 cities in 11 subjects and will include two challenger tracks.

As much as 25 per cent of the registration for the 11 subject tracks is for the two primary level tracks; 42 per cent are for the four middle school tracks; and 33 per cent are for the five high school tracks, a release said.

Around 12 per cent of the registrations so far are for the special ‘Challenger’ tracks that CENTA introduced as an additional option this year in middle school math and science.

Priyanka Arya, CENTA’s Assessment design and Analytics manager, said the TPO Challenger was in addition to the main TPO and would be more in-depth test of subject expertise and classroom practice in that subject.

A candidate may opt to register for a maximum of three tracks. Registrations can be done at www.tpo-india.org.