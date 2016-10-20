The Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) Teaching Professional’s Olympiad 2016, a national competition to reward, recognise and celebrate teachers, will be held across the country on December 3.

The Olympiad, which will be conducted in 400 cities and towns across 25 States, has so far seen teachers, school principals as well as teacher educators sign up for it. It is being held for the second year.

The two-hour objective multiple choice test addresses subject expertise as well as a range of practical teaching competencies, through innovative situation-based questions.

With regard to the registrations, 23 per cent have come in from other communities in the education sector that include supplemental or tuition teachers, content creators, fellows and volunteers. Nine per cent are from aspiring education professionals.

The TPO 2016 State toppers will be profiled in The Hindu group of publications. The subject toppers in the 13 papers will get to attend the Global Education and Skills Conference 2017 in Dubai. Several winners will also get the opportunity to co-author a book supported by Central Square Foundation.

For details and registrations, candidates can log on to www.tpo-india.org. Last date for registrations is October 31.