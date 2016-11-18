Rayapati Sambasiva Rao told "The Hindu" that he had known Ms. Swaraj for over a decade and felt that it was the least he could do under the circumstances.

When External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj went on twitter to share news about her kidney failure and hospitalisation at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences a few days ago, there was an outpouring of sympathy for her. But Telugu Desam Party MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao has gone a step further and offered her his kidney.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, the Lok Sabha MP from Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh expressed concern at her illness and offered his kidney for a transplant procedure. “I am very sorry to hear about your health problems and you have been diagnosed with renal failure. As AIIMS doctors have advised you for renal transplant at the earliest. Madam, I shall be very grateful if you could kindly accept my offer of donation of my kidney to you for transplant,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Rao spoke to The Hindu and said that he had known Ms. Swaraj for over a decade and felt that it was the least he could do under the circumstances. “The doctor’s have advised her a transplant, if I can be of use, it would be good. I don’t know whether there would be a match of kidneys,” he said.

Mr. Rao is a five term MP and had been in the Congress before joining the TDP.