A member of the No Food Waste handing over food packet to a worker in connection with Zero Hunger Hour at Erumapalayam in Salem on Sunday. T. Anuradha (right), Designated Officer of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, is in the picture.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The No Food Waste Organisation celebrated the World Food Day by organising a ‘zero hunger hour’ programme in the city on Sunday.

The members of the organisation distributed food packets to the daily wage earners in Erumapalayam area, near Hasthampatti, in the city for an hour from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.

T. Anuradha, Designated Officer of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, inaugurated the distribution of food packets, in the presence of S.K. Bharanitharan, Director of the Salem chapter of the No Food Waste, and Satish, a volunteer. About 300 poor people were provided with food packets.

The No Food Waste has also proposed to map the hunger spots (slum areas) in the city using No Food Waste app to identify the hunger spots. Households which have excess food, can contact the No Food Waste Organisation, and they will be directed to the nearby hunger spot, Mr. Bharanitharan said.

The organisation has targeted to identify about 15 hunger spots and provide food to the residents regularly.

At present, the No Food Waste is getting about 200 food packets every day and they were distributed to the people, he added.