A youth accused of driving away a van containing Rs 1.18 crore meant for loading in bank ATMs in Thiruverkadu in Chennai on October 3 surrendered before the Srivaikuntam Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The accused, M. Esaki Pandi (27), a resident of Thottikaranvilai near Sathankulam, allegedly drove away after diverting the attention of personnel who were accompanying him.

Following this, the Chennai police launched a hunt to nab him with the assistance of the Thoothukudi District Police.

Meanwhile, Pandi surrendered before the Srivaikuntam Judicial Magistrate Murugan, who remanded him in judicial custody.