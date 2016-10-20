Special teams of police investigating into the October 12 murder of a youth, K. Karuppasamy, who was shot dead in a running bus here, arrested six persons, including a juvenile. All the accused was remanded in judicial custody.

The police also said that a country-made pistol, that was buried near a waterbody, was recovered. Based on the confession of Mohammed Rafique, the prime accused, who was said to have fired at the youth at point blank range, the police arrested his wife, Jasmine Banu (43), his friends S. Vasu Muthu (38) and S. Baghyaraj (31), and two women K. Latha and S. Mahalakshmi (42).

The Superintendent of Police, R. Rajarajan, said that Rafique had confessed to have used the pistol, which he had bought immediately after the murder of his son in July to take revenge on the accused, K. Kanagaraj and K. Manthiramoorthy, brothers of Karuppasamy.

“Based on an alert given by Bagyaraj, who runs a shop near Karuppasamy’s house, that Karuppasamy had come home from Coimbatore for holidays, Rafique started following him. When he boarded the bus to Coimbatore at Kovilpatti, he too rushed into the bus without being noticed by Karuppasamy,” Mr. Rajarajan, said.

The police have got video footage from the CCTV installed at the Kovilpatti bus stand that showed Rafique leaving his two-wheeler and jumping into the bus. After having murdered Karuppasamy at Sattur, Rafique left to Irukkangudi and handed over the pistol to his friend Latha. The weapon was hid at Mahalakshmi’s house. Subsequently, it was taken by Mahalakshmi’s friend, Vasu Muthu, who hired a taxi and buried it at O. Mettupatti, the Sattur Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Kumar, said.

The police, who traced Vasu Muthu returning home after being absconding in Tiruppur, arrested him in the train, the SP said. The juvenile was arrested in helping Jasmine fleeing from home.