Police say the victim, an ambulance driver, could have been killed in revenge

In a daring incident, a youth from Kovilpatti, K. Karuppasamy (23), was shot dead in a running bus at Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. The assailant jumped out of the bus that had slowed down at the Padanthal junction and escaped within minutes.

The police said that the deceased, an ambulance driver in Coimbatore, was returning to work after visiting home at Valluvar Nagar for holidays.

He was sitting in the last but one row in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus that was proceeding from Nagercoil to Coimbatore. When the bus slowed down at the junction, the accused, also an youth, pulled the trigger from behind the victim and fled from the scene at around 11.10 a.m. Karuppasamy was shot at point blank range and collapsed on the seat.

The SP said that a country-made weapon could have been used. The police have recovered the bullet case from the body during post-mortem.

The police said that Karuppasamy’s brothers, Manthiramoorthy and Kanagaraj, were arrested in connection with the murder of a college student M. Abdullah (18) on July 2 following a petty quarrel over riding a motorbike. Both the brothers were lodged in jail.

The police suspect that Karuppasamy could have been shot dead in revenge for the murder reported under Kovilpatti police station limits.