The police on Sunday arrested Boopathi (23), a sales representative, who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

The police said that the girl was studying Plus-Two at a school in Tiruchengodu.

Boopathi promised to marry her and took her to a relative’s house. The girl’s father along with relatives rescued the girl and brought her home. Later a complaint was lodged.

The police registered a case under section Sections 363 (kidnapping) of IPC r/w Section 5 (l) and Section 3 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2014.