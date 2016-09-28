A 25-year-old man was arrested for sexual assault of a four-year-old girl here in Denkanikottai on Tuesday. The girl was playing in the neighbourhood, when the accused living in Kudisaipayil village took her and sexually assaulted her. According to sources, the girl later reported the incident to her mother.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with Denkanikottai All Women’s Police Station. Based on the complaint, the accused Chandran, employed as a cook, was arrested and remanded. — Staff Reporter