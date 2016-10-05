Alangulam police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his father, and launched a hunt for his associates.

The police said M. Mukesh (22) and his younger brother M. Aravind (18) of Vengalapottal near Sivalarkulam under Alangulam police station limits were living with their grandmother in nearby Ayyanarkulam after their mother passed away two years ago.

Since the brothers believed that their 45-year-old alcoholic father S. Mariappan’s behaviour alone caused their mother’s untimely death, they chose to live with their grandmother in Ayyanarkulam.

When Mukesh and Aravind mortgaged a few jewels of their mother for constructing a house at Ayyanarkulam, Mariappan went to Ayyanarkulam on Monday night and picked a heated argument with his sons even as they were speaking with their friends N. Murugan of Sivalarkulam and V. Senthilkumar of Sankarankovil.

Agitated over this, Mukesh, Murugan and Senthilkumar attacked Mariappan with clubs and allegedly hacked him to death.

Alangulam police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police arrested Mukesh, who reportedly told them that he, with the help of his relatives, murdered his father after he scolded him for mortgaging the jewels.

The police have registered a case in this regard, and are on the lookout for Murugan and Senthilkumar.