A 20-year-old electrician, who married a 16-year-old girl, was arrested by the police here on Friday.

R. Karthick of Minnampalli in Budhansandai was engaged to the Plus One student.

On Thursday, their marriage was performed at a temple in Tiruchengodu.

Based on information, Village Administrative Officer of Navani, Rajamanickam, held inquiries and confirmed that child marriage had taken place.

He lodged a complaint with the Puduchatram police who registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The police arrested Karthick and produced him in the court and lodged in prison. The girl was rescued and sent to Government Home.

Search is on for the youth’s mother, who arranged the marriage.