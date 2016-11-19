: A grocery shop owner here, Tariq Anwar (29), was arrested by Aapakudal police in Erode on Thursday for allegedly depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light on social media.

Police said Tariq Anwar had uploaded a portrait of the Prime Minister with a garland made of footwear on Facebook.

He had circulated the same on the mobile messaging platform WhatsApp as well. The police arrested him and booked him under Section153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Besides, they have also invoked Section 504 of the IPC, which deals with intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.