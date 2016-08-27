A court here has sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for murdering his mother. According to prosecution, M. Esakkiappan (34), an unemployed youth from Chokkalinga Vinayagar Temple Street in Thisaiyanvilai, crushed the head of his mother Petchiammal (58) on June 19, 2014 after she refused to give him money. She died on the spot.

Tirunelveli District Principal Sessions Court sentenced Esakkiappan to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 500 on him on Friday.