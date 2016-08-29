Youth drowns in Kumbakarai falls

A 22-year-old man drowned in the pool of Kumbakarai falls, seven km away from Periyakulam, on Sunday. The deceased was Thoufiq (22) of Begampur

in Dindigul.

Thoufiq, along with his friend Abdul Kalam of Begampur, went to Kumbakarai falls for bathing. They entered the prohibited area in the reserve forest and tried to take bath near Vazhukkuparai. Thoufiq suddenly slipped into the deep pool and drowned.

Acting on information given by his friend Abdul, police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the pool after a long search. A case has been registered in this connection. The deceased did not know swimming, the police said.