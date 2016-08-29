According to police, Ajit, a resident of Narikurava Colony in Seduvalai, had returned home from hunting. He tried to park the two-wheeler in front of his house, when the gun fell from his shoulder. The gun fired accidentally and the pellet pierced the left side of his throat. He was rushed to a private hospital in Vellore but doctors declared him brought dead. – Staff Reporter

A 20-year-old youth died after his country-made gun went off accidentally on Saturday.

