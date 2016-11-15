Those, mainly from rural areas, and illiterates, who visited the bank branches situated on the busy Senthamangalam road in the town for exchanging the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency on Monday were taken by pleasant surprise when a group of Youth Congress workers helped them. As usual, the bank branches witnessed heavy turnout of people for exchanging and depositing the old currency. The rural citizens and illiterates found it difficult to fill the forms which needed the details of the name of the bank branch, details of the identity card.

In the initial days, the bank staff helped them in filling up the forms. However, with the turnout of heavy crowd, they could not do much in the later days.

A group of Youth Congress workers led by M. Kumaran, acting district Youth Congress president, put up benches and desks at a central point on the Senthamangalam road, which accounted for many bank branches, and helped them fill forms throughout the day.

The camp was inaugurated by R. Chelian, president of the Namakkal district unit of the Congress, in the presence of P. V. Senthil, district president of the Youth Congress.