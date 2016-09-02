Unwilling to marry the girl whom he loved, Murugan (25) of Rasipuram in Namakkal district consumed poison and died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

Priya (19) of Mottur village in Vilaripalayam panchayat in Vazhapadi alleged that she insisted Murugan to marry her. On August 27, she lodged a complaint with Vazhapadi police that Murugan is refusing to marry her. The police inquired with Murugan and he assured to marry her and the marriage registration was to take place in Vazhapadi on August 30.. But Murugan did not turn up for the marriage and instead consumed poison. He was admitted to the Government Hospital in Rasipuram and later shifted to Salem GH. But he died on Thursday. Inquiries revealed that Murugan was unhappy as she took up the issue with the police.(Those with a suicidal tendency could contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).