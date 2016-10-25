Police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man on a charge of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl after bringing her from school on the pretext that she was wanted by her mother.

The police said G. Prasath, the paternal uncle of the victim, studying class IV in Government Middle School at Kavakulam under Keezhaselvanoor police limits, went to the school on Monday and took the girl out after telling the class teacher that she was wanted by her mother.

On the way home, he took the girl to a desolate place on the village outskirts and sexually assaulted her.

On hearing the cries of the girl, a local woman, who had gone to the field for work, rescued her, the police also said.

The man, who was in an inebriated condition, fled the scene, but the police, acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, traced the accused within hours with the help of the villagers.

He was arrested under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.

The police said the headmistress and the class teacher should have been more alert and should not have sent the girl with the man as he was drunk when he visited the school.

He first met the headmistress asking for the girl and the headmistress sent a class VI boy to take him to the girl’s classroom, the police said.

Both the headmistress and the class teacher failed to check the veracity of the man’s statement before sending the girl with him. The victim was sent for medical examination.

The accused was produced before a Magistrate Court here, which remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.