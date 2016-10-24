The Salem chapter of the Young Indians (Yi) of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shri Sakthikailaash Women’s College for launching activities under its Yuva Chaupal programme aimed at synergising students and their energy for positive action.

The MoU was signed in the presence of K. Senthil Kumar, Correspondent, Shri Sakthikailassh Women’s College, S. Jayanthi, Principal, Yatin B. Shah, Chair, Yi Salem Chapter; Vikgnesh Sekar, co-chair, Yi Salem Chapter; Dinesh K. Amudhan, Chair, YUVA Vertical and others at a function held on the college premises recently. The Yuva platform is one of the key areas by which Yi members engaged students in various initiatives that the students conceptualise, plan and execute.

The release said that the Yi has a membership of about 11,000 across the country.

Objective

The objective of the student yuva programme is to create a bridge, a platform for the students to work in cross functional teams with an objective of enhancing their leadership skills and giving back to the nation.