Raja M. Shanmugam (left), president-elect of Tirupur Exporters Association, taking a look at the value-added fabrics and yarn on display after inaugurating Yarnex exhibition in Tirupur on Friday.- PHOTO: R. VIMAL KUMAR

Displaying an innovative portfolio of fabrics, yarns, embellishments and accessories from across the globe, the ninth edition of three-day ‘Yarnex’ expo got off to a colourful start here on Friday.

A total of 92 firms from India and abroad are displaying their products at the exhibition, organised by S. S. Textile Media.

The show is acting as an one-stop destination for the manufacturers of textile products to source latest range of raw materials such as yarn, accessories and fabrics that could give value-addition to the end products.

“Of the 92 participants, 50 firms have participated in earlier editions which is an indicator of repeated interest in participating in the event,” said P. Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of S.S. Textile Media.

Harpreet Singh, senior manager of a North India-based textile unit, who is taking part for the third year, said that the participation in the fair had helped fetch some good orders in the previous years and hence, came back.

For first timers like Hong Chen, an International Sales Director for her Chinese firm based at Fujian, the fair was seen as a platform to explore new markets.

“Our company is into knitting and production of yarn. Though we have knitting orders from India, we are yet to tap the business from yarn,” said Ms. Chen.

Earlier, Tirupur Exporters Association president-elect Raja M. Shanmugam inaugurated the fair.