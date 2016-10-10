Students of various educational institutions in Kovilpatti created awareness on road safety with the aid of postal service.

On the occasion of World Post Day, students gathered at the Kovilpatti Head Post Office and posted letters highlighting the need for adopting road safety rules to their relatives living in various places.

The programme was organised by the Kovilpatti Head Post Office in association with the Road Safety Wing of Kovilpatti Rotary Club.

The campaigners stressed on the need to wear helmets, to drive vehicles at slow speed, to keep on the left side of roads, avoid using cell phones while driving and other safety precautions to prevent accidents.

Besides, awareness was also raised about the postal department schemes including ‘Selva Magal’ savings scheme and also about inculcating the habit of stamp collection.

The programme was presided over by Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Kovilpatti, R. Kannabiran.

Earlier, Post Master K. Radhakrishnan welcomed the gathering. District president of Road Safety Wing, Kovilpatti Rotary Club, P. Muthuselvan, founder president of Barathiyar Memorial Trust, Kovilpatti, P. Muthu Murugan and others attended.

