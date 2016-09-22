Sr. Mary Hilda, Principal, Holy Cross Home Science College, Thoothukudi at the traditional food exhibition on Wednesday.

World Nutrition Day was celebrated at Holy Cross Home Science College here on Wednesday. As part of the programme, Department of Food Science and Nutrition organised an exhibition on its premises. It was inaugurated by Sr. Mary Hilda, College Principal.

The exhibition focused on food groups, functions of foods, food fortification, food enrichment, nutrients and their sources, vitamin deficiency diseases and their prevention, non communicable disorders and their dietary guidelines, functional foods, underutilized foods, traditional foods and nutraceuticals.

Diet counselling centre

Besides, diet counselling centre was set up to provide dietary advice to visitors by the staff of the department on the occasion, sources said.

Pamphlets on ways to overcome any disease with adequate nutrition were provided to the visitors.

Several visitors benefited from the exhibition.